File this under reasons we can't wait for the "Heathers" TV reboot: Selma Blair, 45, will take on a juicy role as a gold-digging stepmother!

And according to Instagram, she's already getting into character.

Do I look like step Mother Theresa ? @heathers #paramountnetwork2018 A post shared by Selma Blair (@therealselmablair) on Jul 6, 2017 at 5:06pm PDT

"Do I look like step Mother Theresa?" Blair wrote alongside a photo of herself wearing sequins, a cropped fur coat and a seriously voluminous hairdo. Blair gave a shoutout to the "Heathers" Instagram account and added the hashtag #paramountnetwork2018.

The caption references Blair's role as Jade, a character Deadline described as "a stripper menthol smoker who is rough around the edges, but with a bit of glamour to her ... biding her time until her 82-year-old husband kicks the bucket."

Um, OK. We're sure if anyone can make us love Jade (or at least love to hate her), it's Selma.

Shannen Doherty will also appear in the TV reboot of the 1988 cult comedy, which she announced last November in a similar fashion.

Sneak peek from the #Heathers set..... jealous much? @tvland A post shared by ShannenDoherty (@theshando) on Nov 22, 2016 at 10:01am PST

"Jealous much?" Doherty, 46, captioned a photo of herself on set, channeling her best catty Heather-speak. (If you don't understand, you will soon.)

Doherty appeared in the original film as one of the Heathers, a popular clique of mean girls being targeted by a sociopathic teenage murderer. She'll be making an as-yet-unknown cameo in the new series, and we can't wait.

And yes, we are jealous of anyone who gets to hang with these two on set all day.