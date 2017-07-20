share tweet pin email

It's a "Scrubs" reunion!

OK, sort of — the beloved NBC series is not getting a reboot or a special movie — but we've got the next best thing: steak night with Zach Braff, Donald Faison and Sarah Chalke!

The trio met up recently and both Braff and Chalke posted pictures on social media of the happy gathering.

Eagle. A post shared by Zach Braff (@zachbraff) on Jul 19, 2017 at 10:51pm PDT

"Scrubs," a medical comedy series that followed workers at the Sacred Heart teaching hospital who weren't above the occasional musical number, debuted on NBC in 2001 and ran for seven seasons before moving to ABC for two more seasons.

Getty Images Sarah Chalke, Zach Braff and Donald Faison from "Scrubs."

The show's creator Bill Lawrence had multiple "Scrubs" stars make guest appearances on his newer series "Undateable" in 2015, and the gang still hangs out together in different combinations, which gets fans quite excited.

Reunited and it feels so good. A post shared by Zach Braff (@zachbraff) on Dec 27, 2014 at 10:08pm PST

Birthday weekend with the wind beneath my wings begins at the amazing @TheCapeHotel @ThompsonHotels A post shared by Zach Braff (@zachbraff) on Apr 7, 2016 at 7:21pm PDT

Chalke seems to have been making the rounds on the nostalgia front recently; she also took a picture while visiting former "Roseanne" co-star Sara Gilbert's show "The Talk."

As for whether an actual "Scrubs" reunion could happen, as in a TV movie or series reboot, never say never. Shows like "Will & Grace," "Full House" and "Gilmore Girls" have seen revivals, so the doctors could decide to sign up for another tour of duty.

Last December, during a Twitter Q&A, Braff said he'd be up for the challenge:

For our part, we think the patient is ready to get up and rock 'n' roll again! Get these folks a steak dinner!

Follow Randee Dawn on Twitter.