It's a mini-reunion for Bayside High!

Though they graduated a few decades ago, "Saved By The Bell" alums Tiffani Thiessen and Mario Lopez proved they're still pals when they reunited, along with their family members, at a Num Noms toy collection event Thiessen hosted Sunday at Au Fudge in Los Angeles.

Nostalgia alert! 😊 Nothing like a little #SBTB reunion... with their little ones! (📷: @mariolopezextra) A post shared by ExtraTV (@extratv) on Jul 31, 2017 at 9:48am PDT

Lopez, 43, grinned alongside his wife, Courtney Mazza, and their kids, Gia, 6, and Dominic, 3, while Thiessen, 43, sweetly held her daughter, Harper, 7. (The Cooking Channel host and her hubby, Brady Smith, also have a 2-year-old son named Holt.)

But as magical as this reunion between Kelly Kapowski and A.C. Slater is for "Saved By The Bell" aficionados, Lopez wasn't the only '90s cast mate of Thiessen's who turned out to the event to support her.

Getty Images The former "Saved By The Bell" and "Beverly Hills, 90210" co-stars all posed together in a photo at the event.

Ian Ziering, who played one of Thiessen's many love interests during her time as bad girl Valerie Malone on "Beverly Hills, 90210," also showed up to prove alums of West Beverly Hills High have team spirit, too.

Getty Images Tiffani Thiessen and her daughter Harper.

While the reunion pics are certainly thrilling for anyone who tuned into teen television from, oh, 1989 until 2000, Thiessen recently told People she, too, understands the nostalgia.

The actress, who's invited many of her co-stars from both hit shows to be guests on her popular "Dinner at Tiffani's" series, says she holds a special place in her heart for both series and even saved a few souvenirs from the set of "Saved By The Bell."

"I have old '80s Levis jeans and I had everybody on the crew and cast sign them," Thiessen said. “I also have the Bayside High jacket. It’s packed in a nice place so the kids might want to pop it out one day!"