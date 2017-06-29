share tweet pin email

Tara Lipinski knows she and her new hubby, Todd Kapostasy, are honeymooning in a tropical paradise, so she's sharing a few gorgeous photos for fans to enjoy.

The Olympic figure skater took to Instagram on Thursday to share several pics from the Maldives that are worthy of a travel guide.

Another day in paradise with this handsome guy. My husband! It sounds so strange to say that but I'm liking it...a lot! @toddkap #TNThoneymoon #TNTravels #honeymoon #maldives A post shared by Tara Lipinski (@taralipinski) on Jun 29, 2017 at 1:57am PDT

"Another day in paradise with this handsome guy," Lipinski, 35, wrote next to a selfie with her groom, 33, posing in front of shimmering teal-blue water.

"My husband! It sounds so strange to say that but I'm liking it...a lot," the happy bride added.

The couple hosted a joint bachelor-and-bachelorette party in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, in May, and tied the knot in Charleston, South Carolina, last Saturday after being engaged for a year and a half. (Lipinski's close pal and fellow Olympic champion Johnny Weir acted as her "bridesman" at the ceremony.)

I can't stop staring at everything here. It doesn't even seem real! @toddkap #TNTravels #TNThoneymoon #maldives A post shared by Tara Lipinski (@taralipinski) on Jun 28, 2017 at 12:41pm PDT

"I can't stop staring at everything here. It doesn't even seem real," Lipinski gushed in the caption of another scenic shot that perfectly captures the small South Asian island country's beauty.

The way I see it, I found paradise or maybe I'm just madly in love. @toddkap #TNTravels #TNThoneymoon #ooreethirah #Maldives #honeymoon A post shared by Tara Lipinski (@taralipinski) on Jun 28, 2017 at 6:58am PDT

She also shared a slideshow of pics that find her lounging in a pink bikini and matching wrap.

But, it's not only Lipinski's dreamy surroundings that have her head-over-heels. The athlete revealed her feelings for Kapostasy by quoting a stirring line from Kiersten White's 2013 novel, "The Chaos of Stars."

And I’d choose you; in a hundred lifetimes, in a hundred worlds, in any version of reality, I’d find you and I’d choose you. @toddkap A post shared by Tara Lipinski (@taralipinski) on Jun 29, 2017 at 8:20am PDT

"And I’d choose you; in a hundred lifetimes, in a hundred worlds, in any version of reality, I’d find you and I’d choose you," she wrote.

Here's wishing the newlyweds a lifetime of paradise!