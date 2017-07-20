share tweet pin email

Sarah Michelle Gellar got into the throwback spirit on Thursday when she took to Instagram to share an adorable photo of herself when she was just 4.

My favorite game...me or Charlotte...(of course the giveaway is that when I was a kid they didn't have color photos...lol just kidding) But seriously...I was four year old inspired by Faye Dunaway?!? #throwbackthursday A post shared by Sarah Michelle (@sarahmgellar) on Jul 20, 2017 at 7:30am PDT

The pic finds tiny Gellar sporting a kicky light-colored beret with a pensive look on her face.

JB Lacroix / WireImage/Getty Images

In the photo's caption, the 40-year-old "Buffy The Vampire Slayer" alum made a game of how much her daughter, Charlotte, 7 (with husband Freddie Prinze, Jr.), resembles her as a little one.

11 days until we can all be #stirringupfunwithfood A post shared by Sarah Michelle (@sarahmgellar) on Mar 24, 2017 at 11:17am PDT

"My favorite game...me or Charlotte...(of course the giveaway is that when I was a kid they didn't have color photos...lol just kidding)," she quipped. "But seriously...I was four year old inspired by Faye Dunaway?!?"

#flashbackfriday better known as a game I like to play...is it me or my daughter?!? A post shared by Sarah Michelle (@sarahmgellar) on Jun 16, 2017 at 7:43am PDT

It's not the first time the actress and mom of two — son Rocky turns 5 in September — has noted that Charlotte is the spitting image of her as a kid. Just last month, the actress shared another childhood pic, asking, "Is it me or my daughter?!?"

But fans were really floored in May when the "Cruel Intentions" star shared a childhood photo with her mom, Rosellen — because — take a look! — back then her mom looked exactly like Gellar looks today!

Clearly, strong (and pretty) genes run in Gellar's family!