Russell Crowe recently got a close shave ... and he's having a bit of a problem with it.

Well, it's really more like a closely-cropped haircut, as "The Mummy" actor recently showed on Instagram. And we think he looks great!

But as he notes in a photo you'll only be able to see by sliding forward on the Instagram image (you can also click through), there's a particular issue that comes from getting your hair cut that short: it grows back all scruffy and wild.

The only bad thing about getting a haircut like this, is that at some stage of the process of it growing back, you're going to look like this. (Swipe left for photo #2) A post shared by Russell Crowe (@russellcrowe) on Jun 5, 2017 at 6:18pm PDT

We love that the Oscar-winning Aussie thinks it's hilarious, though; it proves he has a real sense of humor about his looks. And we'd like to give Instagram some credit — Crowe joined for the first time in April, ahead of his "Mummy" publicity — and has been sharing with us a couple of candid, sometimes silly pictures of himself (and his dinner).

#newmovie A post shared by Russell Crowe (@russellcrowe) on Apr 26, 2017 at 12:52am PDT

So hair's to you, Russell! Glad to see you're having a good time!

