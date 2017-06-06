Russell Crowe recently got a close shave ... and he's having a bit of a problem with it.
Well, it's really more like a closely-cropped haircut, as "The Mummy" actor recently showed on Instagram. And we think he looks great!
But as he notes in a photo you'll only be able to see by sliding forward on the Instagram image (you can also click through), there's a particular issue that comes from getting your hair cut that short: it grows back all scruffy and wild.
We love that the Oscar-winning Aussie thinks it's hilarious, though; it proves he has a real sense of humor about his looks. And we'd like to give Instagram some credit — Crowe joined for the first time in April, ahead of his "Mummy" publicity — and has been sharing with us a couple of candid, sometimes silly pictures of himself (and his dinner).
Ryan Gosling: I didn't look Russell Crowe in the eye making 'Nice Guys'Play Video - 3:53
Ryan Gosling: I didn't look Russell Crowe in the eye making 'Nice Guys'Play Video - 3:53
More video
Jake Johnson: Working with Tom Cruise in ‘The Mummy’ was ‘terrifying’
Connie Britton on ‘Beatriz at Dinner,’ ‘Nashville,’ ‘Friday Night Lights’ reunion
Could technology solve 3,000-year-old mystery of the ‘Screaming Mummy’?
The ‘Top Gun’ sequel will be called…
So hair's to you, Russell! Glad to see you're having a good time!
Follow Randee Dawn on Twitter.