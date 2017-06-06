Pop Culture

Russell Crowe's hair is growing in scruffy, and he's not thrilled about it

Russell Crowe recently got a close shave ... and he's having a bit of a problem with it.

Well, it's really more like a closely-cropped haircut, as "The Mummy" actor recently showed on Instagram. And we think he looks great!

But as he notes in a photo you'll only be able to see by sliding forward on the Instagram image (you can also click through), there's a particular issue that comes from getting your hair cut that short: it grows back all scruffy and wild.

We love that the Oscar-winning Aussie thinks it's hilarious, though; it proves he has a real sense of humor about his looks. And we'd like to give Instagram some credit — Crowe joined for the first time in April, ahead of his "Mummy" publicity — and has been sharing with us a couple of candid, sometimes silly pictures of himself (and his dinner).

To celebrate my foray into Instagram I wanted to share something deeply artistic with you. To those who ask the age old question "how do I have a career in acting like yours?" this is my answer... You must be able to make a perfect Ratatouille... Below the steps and secrets. First brown your onions and garlic with salt and pepper and a little olive oil. Next add tomatoes, I prefer cherry tomatoes. The key is patience and love. Low low heat. Then add your sliced zucchini or courgette and more salt and pepper. I also like to add chilli and jalapeño . Once everything is coming together add a generous chunk of butter. I serve on toast with butter and a tiny amount of Vegemite. There it is Academy Award winning Ratatouille. I wish you the best in your acting career.

So hair's to you, Russell! Glad to see you're having a good time!

