share tweet pin email

She's an A-list actress and he's a chart-topping country crooner, but when it comes to the Stanley Cup finals, Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban are Predators fans.

Terry Wyatt / Getty Images Actress Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban attend the Stanley Cup finals Game 3 at Bridgestone Arena on June 3, 2017, in Nashville, Tennessee.

The Nashville-based stars put on their home team jerseys and cheered at Bridgestone Arena for the Game 3 face-off on Saturday.

Seriously, ALL of Nashville is fired up right now. #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/eMTLLN1yvV — NHL (@NHL) June 4, 2017

"Seriously, ALL of Nashville is fired up right now," the NHL tweeted alongside a clip of the couple jumping, high-fiving and hugging from the stands.

Urban's enthusiasm even spilled over to social media with an Instagram post celebrating their "#PredsPride" in "#Smashville."

GOOOO PREDS !!!!! - KU #PredsPride #StandWithUs #Smashville A post shared by Keith Urban (@keithurban) on Jun 3, 2017 at 5:20pm PDT

All of that team spirit must have had an impact — the Predators won the game, marking their first victory against the Pittsburgh Penguins in the finals so far.

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link Nicole Kidman answers ’73 questions’ for Vogue at gorgeous home Play Video - 1:07 Nicole Kidman answers ’73 questions’ for Vogue at gorgeous home Play Video - 1:07

In fact, these two may be good luck for the team. Urban sang the national anthem when the Preds faced the Anaheim Ducks in the playoffs a couple of weeks ago, and Nashville took the win that time, too.

It was a huge honor - thank you @predsnhl!!! #Smashville #StandWithUs #BecauseItsTheCup #PredsPride A post shared by Keith Urban (@keithurban) on May 17, 2017 at 3:59pm PDT

Of course, the team had another celebrity good luck charm in the stands on both occasions — Carrie Underwood. The singer's hockey-player husband is Predators captain Mike Fisher.