She's an A-list actress and he's a chart-topping country crooner, but when it comes to the Stanley Cup finals, Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban are Predators fans.
The Nashville-based stars put on their home team jerseys and cheered at Bridgestone Arena for the Game 3 face-off on Saturday.
"Seriously, ALL of Nashville is fired up right now," the NHL tweeted alongside a clip of the couple jumping, high-fiving and hugging from the stands.
Urban's enthusiasm even spilled over to social media with an Instagram post celebrating their "#PredsPride" in "#Smashville."
All of that team spirit must have had an impact — the Predators won the game, marking their first victory against the Pittsburgh Penguins in the finals so far.
Nicole Kidman answers ’73 questions’ for Vogue at gorgeous homePlay Video - 1:07
Nicole Kidman answers ’73 questions’ for Vogue at gorgeous homePlay Video - 1:07
In fact, these two may be good luck for the team. Urban sang the national anthem when the Preds faced the Anaheim Ducks in the playoffs a couple of weeks ago, and Nashville took the win that time, too.
Of course, the team had another celebrity good luck charm in the stands on both occasions — Carrie Underwood. The singer's hockey-player husband is Predators captain Mike Fisher.