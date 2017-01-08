See Meryl Streep's 30 Golden Globe-nominated movie roles

share tweet pin email

Meryl Streep will be presented with the prestigious Cecil B. DeMille Award at the 74th Golden Globe Awards Sunday. The inimitable actress is also honored with her 30th (yes, 30th) Golden Globe nomination, for the titular role in 2016's "Florence Foster Jenkins."

To celebrate, here's a look back at Streep in all of the films which garnered her a Golden Globe nomination.

"The Deer Hunter" (1979)

"Kramer vs. Kramer" (1980)

Courtesy Everett Collection

"The French Lieutenant’s Woman" (1982)

Rights Managed / JUNIPER FILMS / Ronald Grant Archive / Mary Evans

"Sophie’s Choice" (1983)

"Silkwood" (1984)

Courtesy Everett Collection

"Out of Africa" (1986)

"A Cry in the Dark" (1989)

"She-Devil" (1990)

"Postcards from The Edge" (1991)

"Death Becomes Her" (1993)

AF archive / Alamy Stock Photo / Alamy Stock Photo

"The River Wild" (1995)

"The Bridges of Madison County" (1996)

Corbis via Getty Images

"Marvin’s Room" (1997)

"Marvin's Room"/Miramax/YouTube

"First Do No Harm" (1998)

Everett Collection / Everett Col

"One True Thing" (1999)

"Music of the Heart" (2000)

"Music of the Heart"/Miramax/You

"The Hours" (2003)

"Adaption" (2003)

"Angels in America" (2004)

"Angels in America"/Harris Bleiberg/YouTube

"The Manchurian Candidate" (2005")

"The Devil Wears Prada" (2007)

"Doubt" (2009)

"Doubt"/Movieclips/YouTube

"Mamma Mia!" (2009)

"It’s Complicated" (2010)

"Julie and Julia" (2010)

"Iron Lady" (2012)

The Weinstein Company

"Hope Springs" (2013)

"August: Osage County" (2014)

Photos 12 / Alamy Stock Photo / Alamy Stock Photo

"Into the Woods" (2015)

"Florence Foster Jenkins" (2017)