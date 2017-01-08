See Meryl Streep's 30 Golden Globe-nominated movie roles

Meryl Streep will be presented with the prestigious Cecil B. DeMille Award at the 74th Golden Globe Awards Sunday. The inimitable actress is also honored with her 30th (yes, 30th) Golden Globe nomination, for the titular role in 2016's "Florence Foster Jenkins."
To celebrate, here's a look back at Streep in all of the films which garnered her a Golden Globe nomination.
See all of Meryl Streep's Golden Globe-nominated rolesPlay Video - 0:43
"The Deer Hunter" (1979)
"Kramer vs. Kramer" (1980)
"The French Lieutenant’s Woman" (1982)
"Sophie’s Choice" (1983)
"Silkwood" (1984)
"Out of Africa" (1986)
"A Cry in the Dark" (1989)
"She-Devil" (1990)
"Postcards from The Edge" (1991)
"Death Becomes Her" (1993)
"The River Wild" (1995)
"The Bridges of Madison County" (1996)
"Marvin’s Room" (1997)
"First Do No Harm" (1998)
"One True Thing" (1999)
"Music of the Heart" (2000)
"The Hours" (2003)
"Adaption" (2003)
"Angels in America" (2004)
"The Manchurian Candidate" (2005")
"The Devil Wears Prada" (2007)
"Doubt" (2009)
"Mamma Mia!" (2009)
"It’s Complicated" (2010)
"Julie and Julia" (2010)
"Iron Lady" (2012)
"Hope Springs" (2013)
"August: Osage County" (2014)
"Into the Woods" (2015)
"Florence Foster Jenkins" (2017)