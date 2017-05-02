See Matt and Savannah reimagined as My Little Ponies

share tweet pin email

If you've ever wondered what TODAY would look like re-created with My Little Ponies, then you're in luck.

Our friends at "My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic" reimagined the show with pony versions of TODAY's Matt Lauer and Savannah Guthrie, and we have to admit, it's pretty adorable.

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link Watch TODAY's Matt and Savannah reimagined as 'My Little Pony' characters Play Video - 0:19 Watch TODAY's Matt and Savannah reimagined as 'My Little Pony' characters Play Video - 0:19

The clip sees the anchors reuniting after Savannah's return from maternity leave on Feb. 27, the morning after the 2017 Oscars.

Here's another look at Savannah, Al and Matt's animated alter egos.

My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic/Discovery Family

"My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic" airs Saturday mornings on Discovery Family.