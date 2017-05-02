See Matt and Savannah reimagined as My Little Ponies

If you've ever wondered what TODAY would look like re-created with My Little Ponies, then you're in luck.
Our friends at "My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic" reimagined the show with pony versions of TODAY's Matt Lauer and Savannah Guthrie, and we have to admit, it's pretty adorable.
Watch TODAY's Matt and Savannah reimagined as 'My Little Pony' charactersPlay Video - 0:19
The clip sees the anchors reuniting after Savannah's return from maternity leave on Feb. 27, the morning after the 2017 Oscars.
Here's another look at Savannah, Al and Matt's animated alter egos.
"My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic" airs Saturday mornings on Discovery Family.