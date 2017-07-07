share tweet pin email

Jack and Rebecca Pearson on "This Is Us" are one of our favorite TV couples.

So, when Mandy Moore recently stopped by TODAY, we asked her to share a personal message for her co-star Milo Ventimiglia — the actor turns 40 on July 8!

And it was just as adorable as we expected.

"Mi! Happy birthday! Oh my goodness, I'm excited to see you soon and get back to work," she said. (Filming on the series' second season is set to start this month.)

"You are the best — you know how much I love and adore you and I hope that this year brings everything you want. You deserve it all. And, I can't wait to celebrate with you in person. Happy, happy birthday."

We can't wait for Moore and Ventimiglia to make us cry on a weekly basis once again when "This Is Us" returns in September.