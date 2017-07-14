share tweet pin email

If you could pick a showbiz career for yourself, you'd probably want Hailee Steinfeld's.

When she was just 14, she wowed Hollywood with her assured performance in the remake of "True Grit," and earned herself a Supporting Actress Oscar nomination. But it turns out, Steinfeld has much more to give. She proved she can truly sing in "Pitch Perfect 2" and now she's established herself as a chart-climbing pop star.

TODAY Hailee Steinfeld on the plaza.

And that's what her fans came out to see and hear on the TODAY plaza Friday: Steinfeld, rocking out and sending us into another great summer weekend for the Citi Concert Series.

The 20-year-old actress and singer graced us with performances of "Hell Nos and Headphones," "Starving," her brand-new single "Most Girls" and her 2015 hit "Love Myself."

She also sat down to chat with the TODAY anchors.

"I never in a million years could have planned or dreamed it would be this amazing," she told the TODAY anchors between performances, then confirmed that yes, she would be appearing in the upcoming "Transformers" spinoff, "Bumblebee."

We think there's nothing Steinfeld can't do!