See how Neil Patrick Harris and other stars spent Memorial Day weekend

Even movie stars look forward to a good long weekend! It's the perfect excuse for some rest and relaxation, not to mention an opportunity to get some great Instagram posts.

From biking in the Hamptons to catching a game at the ballpark, here's what all our favorite celebrities did to celebrate Memorial Day.

Chrissy Teigen took her adorable daughter, Luna, to see her dad, John Legend, perform at the Greek Theater in Berkeley, California. Teigen posted a sweet video of her daughter with the caption "All eyes on dada."

👀 all eyes on dada A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on May 27, 2017 at 10:54am PDT

Neil Patrick Harris took his son, Gideon, to his first professional baseball game at Yankee Stadium. The proud dad posted a video of his son on the field before the game showing off his pitching gloves, baseball mitt, and most importantly a fresh ball to get signed by all his favorite players.

Gideon's first Yankees game! First stop, batting practice! A post shared by Neil Patrick Harris (@nph) on May 27, 2017 at 7:59am PDT

While most people are off chowing down on some delicious barbecue for the holiday, Chris Pratt and John Krasinski were together in the U.K. working up a sweat. They participated in a workout challenge called the Murph challenge in honor of Navy Seal Michael Murphy and posted a video about the workout challenging fans to get involved.

#memorialday #murphchallenge @johnkrasinski 1 mile 100 pull-ups 200 push-ups 300 air-squats 1 mile Do it for time. Check out the challenge and get your shirt at https://www.forged.com/ Thank you to all fallen heroes and their families. Today we remember and honor you. A post shared by chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) on May 29, 2017 at 3:58am PDT

Another pair of buds opted for a bit of a lighter workout. Justin Timberlake posted a video of himself and pal Jimmy Fallon taking a leisurely bike ride through the Hamptons on a tandem bike.

Bro-biking. @jimmyfallon 🚲 #memorialdayweekend A post shared by Justin Timberlake (@justintimberlake) on May 27, 2017 at 1:05pm PDT

Drew Barrymore also took her family to the beach! She posted a sweet photo of her daughter Olive walking along the sand along with the caption, "We feel so lucky and will never take a moment of nature for granted." The post continued, "(Olive) also found a hermit crab and named it 'shelly.'" How adorable!

Olive out of the city. We all have not seen a beach as a family in over a year. Maybe more. We feel so lucky and will never take a moment of nature for granted. She also found a hermit crab and named it "shelly" A post shared by Drew Barrymore (@drewbarrymore) on May 29, 2017 at 7:18am PDT

