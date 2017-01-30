share tweet pin email

Who says you can't fit an ocean into a subway car? Well, you can when it's an ocean of talent, and that talent is the cast of "Ocean's 8," the upcoming all-female comedy heist film that's a spin off of the "Ocean's" trilogy of films from the early 2000s.

Warner Bros. Sandra Bullock (Debbie Ocean), Cate Blanchett (Lou), Rihanna (Nine Ball), Mindy Kaling (Amita), Awkwafina (Constance), Helena Bonham Carter (Rose), Anne Hathaway (Daphne Kluger) and Sarah Paulson (Tammy) in "Ocean's 8."

And man, what a great first-look cast photo this is!

RELATED: ‘Ocean’s 8’ release date revealed: Anne Hathaway, Sarah Paulson among stars

As pictured, we get to see Sandra Bullock as Debbie Ocean, presumably the sister of Danny — played by George Clooney in the recent films, which themselves were spin offs of the 1960 Frank Sinatra/Rat Pack movie; Cate Blanchett (Lou), Rihanna (Nine Ball), Mindy Kaling (Amita), Awkwafina (Constance), Helena Bonham Carter (Rose), Anne Hathaway (Daphne Kluger) and Sarah Paulson (Tammy).

Phew: that is a lot of super cool, talent right there.

Plus, they apparently got the whole subway car to themselves, something New Yorkers know is a rare feat indeed.

Warner Bros. The cast of 2001's "Ocean's 11."

The basic plot: According to a Warner Bros. release, the group will attempt to "pull off the heist of the century at New York City’s star-studded annual Met Gala." Good luck with that!

RELATED: Mark Wahlberg disses George Clooney’s ‘Ocean’s’ films

The movie, which is set to premiere in theaters on June 8, is truly going to be a star-studded affair. Aside from the main eight, Matt Damon, James Corden, Katie Holmes, Zayn Malik and Kim Kardashian have all been discussed to make appearances.

Alamy Stock The original "Ocean's 11" cast, from 1960. The definition of cool.

So mark your calendars: you now have eight awesome reasons to hit the theaters in June.

Follow Randee Dawn on Twitter.