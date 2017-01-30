Who says you can't fit an ocean into a subway car? Well, you can when it's an ocean of talent, and that talent is the cast of "Ocean's 8," the upcoming all-female comedy heist film that's a spin off of the "Ocean's" trilogy of films from the early 2000s.
And man, what a great first-look cast photo this is!
As pictured, we get to see Sandra Bullock as Debbie Ocean, presumably the sister of Danny — played by George Clooney in the recent films, which themselves were spin offs of the 1960 Frank Sinatra/Rat Pack movie; Cate Blanchett (Lou), Rihanna (Nine Ball), Mindy Kaling (Amita), Awkwafina (Constance), Helena Bonham Carter (Rose), Anne Hathaway (Daphne Kluger) and Sarah Paulson (Tammy).
Phew: that is a lot of super cool, talent right there.
Plus, they apparently got the whole subway car to themselves, something New Yorkers know is a rare feat indeed.
The basic plot: According to a Warner Bros. release, the group will attempt to "pull off the heist of the century at New York City’s star-studded annual Met Gala." Good luck with that!
The movie, which is set to premiere in theaters on June 8, is truly going to be a star-studded affair. Aside from the main eight, Matt Damon, James Corden, Katie Holmes, Zayn Malik and Kim Kardashian have all been discussed to make appearances.
So mark your calendars: you now have eight awesome reasons to hit the theaters in June.
