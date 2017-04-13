See Dylan Dreyer's adorably awkward throwback Easter photo

share tweet pin email

Dylan Dreyer knows how to celebrate Easter in awesomely awkward fashion. All you need is a basket full of gum, some '80s hair and one camera-shy mother.

The TODAY meteorologist went back into her seemingly bottomless well of adorably awkward throwback photos on Thursday, showing off her unorthodox choice of Easter candy as well as some outstanding '80s fashion, hair and glasses.

Yup thats Big League Chew in my Easter basket! We won't talk about the hair...or the glasses...or those teeth...or how much my mom apparently loves pictures first thing in the morning! #tbt #easterthrowback A post shared by Dylan Dreyer (@dylandreyernbc) on Apr 13, 2017 at 3:33am PDT

While other kids might have jelly beans, chocolate bunnies or Peeps in their Easter basket, Dylan had Big League Chew, the shredded gum usually found tucked in the cheeks of Little League baseball players.

RELATED: See Dylan Dreyer wear huge glasses in adorable throwback pic

Adding to the throwback perfection is her mom hiding from the camera in her bathrobe, looking like she needs some sleep.

"We won't talk about the hair...or the glasses...or those teeth...or how much my mom apparently loves pictures first thing in the morning!" Dylan wrote.

It's the latest excellent throwback photo from Dylan's childhood in Manalapan, New Jersey, which also included getting an answering machine for Easter one year.

Remember answering machines? Nothing like an answering machine in my Easter basket! #tbt #membaberries #yeaimemba A post shared by Dylan Dreyer (@dylandreyernbc) on Mar 30, 2017 at 3:23am PDT

Then there were her early experiments with makeup.

So this is how I used to wear makeup. @deborahbells ...do you approve? #tbt #thenaturallook A post shared by Dylan Dreyer (@dylandreyernbc) on Mar 23, 2017 at 1:52am PDT

And before Dylan had baby Calvin, there was early mom training with Baby Alive, complete with stylish glasses.

Opening the vault and throwing back to that time this baby was my biggest responsibility. Let's see if Baby Alive taught me anything! (Feel free to discuss other items in this ridiculous picture!) #tbt #babyalive A post shared by Dylan Dreyer (@dylandreyernbc) on Nov 17, 2016 at 3:38am PST

Sunday will mark the first Easter that Dylan and husband Brian Fichera celebrate with Calvin. We can only hope that he gets some Big League Chew in his basket.

Follow TODAY.com writer Scott Stump on Twitter.