See Dylan Dreyer's adorably awkward throwback Easter photo

Dylan Dreyer knows how to celebrate Easter in awesomely awkward fashion. All you need is a basket full of gum, some '80s hair and one camera-shy mother.
The TODAY meteorologist went back into her seemingly bottomless well of adorably awkward throwback photos on Thursday, showing off her unorthodox choice of Easter candy as well as some outstanding '80s fashion, hair and glasses.
While other kids might have jelly beans, chocolate bunnies or Peeps in their Easter basket, Dylan had Big League Chew, the shredded gum usually found tucked in the cheeks of Little League baseball players.
RELATED: See Dylan Dreyer wear huge glasses in adorable throwback pic
Adding to the throwback perfection is her mom hiding from the camera in her bathrobe, looking like she needs some sleep.
See Dylan Dreyer's adorable throwback photo (in her bathrobe)Play Video - 1:29
See Dylan Dreyer's adorable throwback photo (in her bathrobe)Play Video - 1:29
More video
Flavor bomb ham: See how Adam Richman makes it (with cola!)
Adam Richman: The weirdest thing I’ve ever eaten is…
Famke Janssen dishes on ‘Blacklist: Redemption’ season finale
From doughnut chicks to candy carrots, sweet treats for Easter
"We won't talk about the hair...or the glasses...or those teeth...or how much my mom apparently loves pictures first thing in the morning!" Dylan wrote.
It's the latest excellent throwback photo from Dylan's childhood in Manalapan, New Jersey, which also included getting an answering machine for Easter one year.
Then there were her early experiments with makeup.
And before Dylan had baby Calvin, there was early mom training with Baby Alive, complete with stylish glasses.
Sunday will mark the first Easter that Dylan and husband Brian Fichera celebrate with Calvin. We can only hope that he gets some Big League Chew in his basket.
Follow TODAY.com writer Scott Stump on Twitter.