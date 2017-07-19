See Chrissy Metz's sweet birthday tribute to 'This Is Us' co-star Chris Sullivan

share tweet pin email

Chrissy Metz thinks her "This Is Us" co-star Chris Sullivan is pretty fabulous and she's letting the world know it on his birthday.

The Emmy-nominated actress took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a photo with the actor, who plays her fiancé Toby on the hit NBC drama. "To know this man is to love him!" she gushed in the caption.

Metz, 36, went on to wish Sullivan, 37, a happy birthday, adding, "Thank you for bringing so much joy, humor, talent and love to what you do, daily!"

NBC / Ron Batzdorff/NBC Chrissy Metz as Kate and Chris Sullivan as Toby in a scene from season 1 of "This Is Us."

"This Is Us" fans know the duo play a hilarious but struggling couple who first meet in an Overeaters Anonymous group.

In real life, Metz has gone to the mat for Sullivan, who received criticism from some viewers when it was revealed he wore a "fat suit" to portray funny man Toby.

During an appearance on "Watch What Happens Live" in February, Metz told host Andy Cohen, "We tested a lot of gentlemen who were bigger, and I get it — people think the authenticity is kind of ruined by that. But Chris has been heavier, so I think he understands the plight of being overweight."

Simply put, when it came to playing Toby, Sullivan was "the best man for the job."

"This Is Us" fans couldn't agree more.

Happy Birthday, Chris!