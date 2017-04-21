See Chris Pratt help dress his son for Walk of Fame ceremony — and more sweet pics

It's been a whirlwind week at Chris Pratt's house — and his wife, Anna Faris, has the pics to prove it!
The couple attended the premiere of Pratt's "Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 2" on Wednesday, and then spent Friday morning prepping for the actor's Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony.
Faris, 40, took to Twitter to share behind-the-scenes family pics from the actor's big day.
The "Mom" star tweeted a pic of Pratt, 37, bowing down to help their dapper son, Jack, 4, with his adorable tie.
"10:18 a.m. This is happening. First tie-tying tutorial," Faris wrote of the momentous occasion.
Just an hour before, the funny lady shared a hilarious pic of her hubby thumbing through a copy of a Thomas & Friends kids' book. She captioned it, "Chris is finding inspiration for his speech."
RELATED: See how Anna Faris and Chris Pratt got ready for ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ premiere
Even earlier in the day, she shared a candid shot of the actor bare-chested and strumming guitar — pointing out how much less nervous he was than she about the ceremony.
Faris found time to share a selfie of while she got her makeup done.
And a blurrier selfie of the whole gang headed to the ceremony in the car.
RELATED: Chris Pratt gushes over Anna Faris and son, Jack: 'I'm grateful to have you'
Finally, Faris shared a shot of her suited-up husband as he prepared to receive his Walk of Fame star.
Congratulations, Chris!