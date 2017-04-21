See Chris Pratt help dress his son for Walk of Fame ceremony — and more sweet pics

share tweet pin email

It's been a whirlwind week at Chris Pratt's house — and his wife, Anna Faris, has the pics to prove it!

The couple attended the premiere of Pratt's "Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 2" on Wednesday, and then spent Friday morning prepping for the actor's Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony.

Faris, 40, took to Twitter to share behind-the-scenes family pics from the actor's big day.

1018am. This is happening. First tie-tying tutorial. pic.twitter.com/LRmgxLvsQI — Anna Faris (@AnnaKFaris) April 21, 2017

The "Mom" star tweeted a pic of Pratt, 37, bowing down to help their dapper son, Jack, 4, with his adorable tie.

"10:18 a.m. This is happening. First tie-tying tutorial," Faris wrote of the momentous occasion.

917am. Chris is finding inspiration for his speech. pic.twitter.com/F7CdnRD2vl — Anna Faris (@AnnaKFaris) April 21, 2017

Just an hour before, the funny lady shared a hilarious pic of her hubby thumbing through a copy of a Thomas & Friends kids' book. She captioned it, "Chris is finding inspiration for his speech."

815am. Found chris doing this. He's clearly a ball of nerves just like me. pic.twitter.com/QgYOWMCwRG — Anna Faris (@AnnaKFaris) April 21, 2017

Even earlier in the day, she shared a candid shot of the actor bare-chested and strumming guitar — pointing out how much less nervous he was than she about the ceremony.

946am. Leaving here at 1045. Must be in the car at 1045. Strict instructions by Hollywood people. 1045. pic.twitter.com/EUht7ilW3Q — Anna Faris (@AnnaKFaris) April 21, 2017

Faris found time to share a selfie of while she got her makeup done.

1054am. Car ride! Hollywood here we come! pic.twitter.com/0HJ1QVTNg6 — Anna Faris (@AnnaKFaris) April 21, 2017

And a blurrier selfie of the whole gang headed to the ceremony in the car.

Finally, Faris shared a shot of her suited-up husband as he prepared to receive his Walk of Fame star.

Congratulations, Chris!