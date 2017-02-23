See 5-year-old Candace Cameron Bure 'rock a hula hoop' in adorable throwback pic

share tweet pin email

Now that's a cute throwback pic!

Candace Cameron Bure is known for sharing great throwback pics from her days as a child star on the '80s sitcom "Full House," but on Throwback Thursday this week, the actress went even further back to share a photo from her pre-fame days.

#TBT to my first headshot/composite shots- age 5. And I can still rock a hula hoop like no other. A post shared by Candace Cameron Bure (@candacecbure) on Feb 23, 2017 at 12:06pm PST

Bure, who was just 11 when she was cast as D.J. Tanner on "Full House," took to Instagram with a photo of herself as a wee little one sporting long blond pigtails.

"#TBT to my first headshot/composite shots- age 5. And I can still rock a hula hoop like no other," the actress wrote in the caption.

Kimberly White / Getty Images Candace Cameron-Bure (Photo by Kimberly White/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

RELATED: Have mercy! See the 'Fuller House' gang's best throwback photos

The 40-year-old "Fuller House" star and mom-of-three may delight fans with her Throwback Thursday shots, but she recently told TODAY she's grateful social media wasn't around back in the 1980s.

"I grew up in front of millions of people, but I didn’t feel it the way that kids today or any actor would feel it today when you’re on a hit television show, because of social media and the exposure,” said the star. “There’s so much more that people pay attention to now than back when I was a kid.”

The upside, said Bure, is that these she can reach fans all over the globe with just a few keyboard clicks:

Said Bure, "To be able to tap into my fans not just here in North America, but all over the world is pretty amazing.”