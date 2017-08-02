share tweet pin email

Sean Lowe is giving thanks to "The Bachelor" for the birth of his baby boy.

The Season 17 star shared an adorable Instagram photo of Samuel, the son he welcomed last year with wife Catherine Giudici, whom he met and fell in love with on the show, and marveled in the caption about how much "The Bachelor" changed his life.

The fact that this little boy is the result of me deciding to be on The Bachelor is absolutely mind blowing. Also, nowhere in my contract did it say this could be a possible outcome of the show and I feel like ABC should be held financially responsible for this kid. It's only fair. A post shared by Sean Lowe (@seanloweksu) on Jul 31, 2017 at 3:46pm PDT

"The fact that this little boy is the result of me deciding to be on 'The Bachelor' is absolutely mind blowing," wrote Lowe, 33.

Getty Images Sean Lowe and Catherine Giudici.

"Also, nowhere in my contract did it say this could be a possible outcome of the show and I feel like ABC should be held financially responsible for this kid. It's only fair," the Texas native joked.

Lowe and Giudici met on the popular reality show in 2012 and tied the knot two years later. They welcomed little Samuel in July 2016.

Someone get me some cargo shorts and Crocs quick. I'm digging the dad life. — Sean Lowe (@SeanLowe09) July 5, 2016

Lowe took to the dad life right away, as evidenced by his ecstatic social media posts during his first year of fatherhood.

And, it seems these days he's still feeling overjoyed.

Coming home to this is as good as it gets. A post shared by Sean Lowe (@seanloweksu) on Jul 26, 2017 at 3:04pm PDT

Just last week, the proud papa shared another pic of his wife and their snoozing baby, captioning it, "Coming home to this is as good as it gets."

It's clear Lowe made the absolute perfect choice with his final rose!