Scott Wolf reveals his simple — and so sweet — secret to a happy marriage

From his early days on "Party of Five" to his latest hit, "The Night Shift," actor Scott Wolf's success on the small screen is pretty impressive.

But it's nothing compared to his off-screen success.

"I'm so lucky to get to do work that I love to do — working on a show like 'The Night Shift' is a blessing and I love it — but my home life, my family, my wife and kids are just the best thing that ever happened to me," Wolf explained during a Thursday morning visit to TODAY.

The actor and his wife, Kelley, celebrated their 13th anniversary last month, and he's not at all surprised that they've stayed by each other's side for so long.

After all, he learned the secret to finding the perfect partner before they said "I do."

"You know what my nana said years ago? She said marry the person you want to see across the breakfast table every morning," he recalled. "And that's the person I want to see across the breakfast table every morning."

Of course, these days, there are a few more faces around the table.

"We've got three beautiful kids who are just the most magical little creatures in the world," the proud father raved.

So while showbiz has its appeal, for Wolf, it's nothing compared to making it as a family man.

"Really happy," he said, summing it all up. "It's the thing I'm most proud of. It's the thing that brings me the most joy in my life."