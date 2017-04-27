share tweet pin email

Reddit user Denverjoel recently shared a photo of his grandmother that proved, back in the day, she was dead ringer for Scarlett Johansson.

And he's not the only one who thinks so.

The actress has seen the viral vintage shot and can't get over the resemblance. In fact, now she wants a closer look.

"I have been absolutely inundated with emails and messages about how much we look alike, and I had to look at the photo myself. Holy crap!" Johansson said in a video she made for Grandma Geraldine. "I want to meet you in person."

That's not all!

"I saw that you were, quote, 'drunk as a skunk' when taking that photo, and I would like to see your drunk face," she continued. "I want to share a drunk face with you. Let's have a drink, Geraldine."

And just in case that wasn't enough to tempt granny, Johansson sweetened the deal by offering to take her to see her upcoming comedy about a girls' night gone wrong.

Great friends. Terrible choices. Swipe through to get to know the ladies of #RoughNightMovie, in theaters June 16. 🎉 A post shared by Rough Night (@roughnightmovie) on Apr 25, 2017 at 9:00am PDT

"Do you want to come see 'Rough Night' with me? Be my guest," she asked. "We're a bunch of partying girls so it's a good running theme, and I'll cover all your hidden costs. I'll see you at the bar. Be there or be square."

Rest assured, Geraldine will not be square.

In an update posted to Reddit, Denverjoel said that his now-72 year-old grandma "can get down" — and she plans to.

"My grandma was literally jaw dropping dumbfounded," he said of her reaction after they received the video invitation from Team ScarJo. "We are so taking them up on their offer."