Sarah Michelle Gellar honors 'Buffy' fans on show's 20th anniversary

Has it really been two decades since we first met the Scooby Gang?

By which we mean the Scoobies of Sunnydale, California. The brave and brainy teens who, with their wisecracking leader Buffy, helped stop an apocalypse — or two.

Yes, believe it or not, it's the 20th anniversary of the first episode of Joss Whedon's "Buffy The Vampire Slayer," the cult hit TV show that launched the careers of Sarah Michelle Gellar, Alyson Hannigan, David Boreanaz and more big stars.

To honor the special day, Gellar, 39, poured her heart out in an Instagram note thanking the cast, crew and die-hard fans who've kept the "Buffy" spirit alive 14 years after the show went off the air.

Everett Collection James Marsters and Sarah Michelle Gellar in the 'Out of My Mind' episode from Season 5 of "Buffy The Vampire Slayer."

The actress began her post by saying it was a "privilege" to play the show's sassy and strong protagonist.

"While we knew the potential, I don’t think any of us saw the lasting impact our show would have,” wrote Gellar. "As an actor, you wish for that one role where you can leave your mark and forever be remembered, with Buffy I got so much more."

She continued, "She's a feminist challenge to gender hierarchy. Buffy may have been the Chosen One, but I was the lucky one."

Everett Collection David Boreanaz, Alyson Hannigan and Sarah Michelle Gellar in the 'Doppelgangland' episode from season 3 of "Buffy The Vampire Slayer."

Addressing "Buffy" fans, she added, “We made this show for you, and your unwavering support has kept this show going long past our seven years. You are everything."

Gellar concluded, "And always remember…'If the apocalypse comes, beep me.'"

Wow. #20YearsOfBuffy @joss What can I possibly say to thank you? No really, what can I say?!? I need YOU to write it!!! — alyson hannigan (@alydenisof) March 10, 2017

Hannigan, 42, who starred as Buffy's witchy bestie Willow, chimed in with a tweet thanking creator Whedon.

Dear Buffy, Happy Anniversary! Sorry pet, didn't get you flowers. Been busy talking to all the people who are celebrating you and Mr pointy! pic.twitter.com/Y7ytBus9xC — James Marsters (@JamesMarstersOf) March 10, 2017

James Marsters, 54, who played Buffy's nemesis-turned lover Spike, sent his own greetings to the his old pal and her beloved vampire stake, Mr. Pointy.

#BuffySlays20 Here's to all who watched, and all who were part of its creation, but most of all, here's to you @joss - grrrr,aargh x — Anthony Stewart Head (@AnthonySHead) March 10, 2017

British actor Anthony Stewart Head, 63, who brought a fatherly air to the show as Buffy's tireless "watcher" Giles, also joined the celebration.

"Here's to all who watched, and all who were part of its creation, but most of all, here's to you @joss - grrrr,aargh x," the actor wrote.

Happy 20th, "Buffy" fans!