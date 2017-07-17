"This sucks" — that was the simple message actor Ryan Phillippe tweeted Sunday night, and a shocking photo he shared on Instagram revealed exactly what he meant.
In the shot, Phillippe can be seen in a hospital bed with one leg wrapped and braced following surgery.
Though he sported an understandably grim look on his face, he also offered a thumbs-up for the camera, as well as a reassuring caption: "I'm going to be ok & i appreciate your concern."
That part came as good news to his followers, but they were left wondering what led the "Shooter" star his real-life medical drama — until Monday morning.
In a series a tweets, Phillippe explained it all.
"I didn't injure myself doing a stunt or anywhere near the set of shooter," he wrote. "I was the victim of a freak accident during a family outing on sunday. my leg is badly broken & required surgical attention, but i will make a full recovery, am in good hands, and will be back in action soon."
The 42-year-old went on to thank his supporters and to extend a "special thanks to the paramedics & the first responders" who came to his rescue, as well as the medical staff that continues to take care of him.
Since there's not a lot he can do right now, Phillippe invited his fans to kick back and join him for a virtual viewing party Tuesday night for the Season 2 premiere of "Shooter."
He promised the small-screen event would make him "feel better." Well, that and a whole lot of rest.
Get well soon!