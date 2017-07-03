Rumer Willis reveals she's 6 months sober: 'Be gentle with yourself'

share tweet pin email

Just days before the official U.S. Independence Day, Rumer Willis is happily celebrating a different kind of independence of her own.

As she posted on Instagram, along with a cheeky smiling selfie, she's now officially six months into her sobriety:

I will be the first one to say I'm not perfect and I mess up sometimes and every once in a while I get it right but I wanted to share this because I am really proud of myself. Yesterday I celebrated 6 Months of Sobriety. It's not something I planned on but after the long journey of getting here I can honestly say I have never been more proud of myself in my entire life. Thank you all for the love and support and remember to be gentle with yourself 😊 A post shared by Rumer Willis (@ruelarue) on Jul 1, 2017 at 11:08am PDT

"I will be the first one to say I'm not perfect and I mess up sometimes and every once in a while I get it right but I wanted to share this because I am really proud of myself," the 28-year-old wrote in the caption.

"It's not something I planned on but after the long journey of getting here I can honestly say I have never been more proud of myself in my entire life."

Willis is the daughter of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore — you can definitely see the resemblance to mom here.

Shutterstock / Shutterstock Rumer Willis and mom Demi Moore in Santa Monica, California in 2016.

She was the winner of Season 20's "Dancing With the Stars," and has been acting in films and on TV since 1995. Willis has had small acting roles in movies and on TV since 1995 (plus an extended stint on "90210") and will appear in the upcoming musical film "Hello Again."

Glad to hear you're back on track, Rumer!

Follow Randee Dawn on Twitter.