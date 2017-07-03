Rumer Willis reveals she's 6 months sober: 'Be gentle with yourself'

Just days before the official U.S. Independence Day, Rumer Willis is happily celebrating a different kind of independence of her own.
As she posted on Instagram, along with a cheeky smiling selfie, she's now officially six months into her sobriety:
"I will be the first one to say I'm not perfect and I mess up sometimes and every once in a while I get it right but I wanted to share this because I am really proud of myself," the 28-year-old wrote in the caption.
"It's not something I planned on but after the long journey of getting here I can honestly say I have never been more proud of myself in my entire life."
Willis is the daughter of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore — you can definitely see the resemblance to mom here.
She was the winner of Season 20's "Dancing With the Stars," and has been acting in films and on TV since 1995. Willis has had small acting roles in movies and on TV since 1995 (plus an extended stint on "90210") and will appear in the upcoming musical film "Hello Again."
Rumer Willis talks about 'Empire,' Broadway and singing with her bandPlay Video - 2:49
Glad to hear you're back on track, Rumer!
