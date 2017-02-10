share tweet pin email

A longtime nemesis of President Donald Trump is eager to play his right-hand man.

Rosie O'Donnell has not only expressed interest in portraying White House chief strategist Steve Bannon on "Saturday Night Live," she has even given a glimpse of what it would look like.

The comedian and TV host, who has been publicly trading insults with Trump for nearly a decade, changed her Twitter avatar on Thursday night to a composite of her face on a picture of Bannon created by Twitter user Jonathan Smith.

On the heels of Melissa McCarthy's portrayal of White House spokesman Sean Spicer on last week's "SNL," one of O'Donnell's Twitter followers asked if she might be next to play a member of the Trump staff.

@calvininsf - i am here to serve - alec has trump - melissa has spice - i would need a few days to prepare - so if called - i will be ready — ROSIE (@Rosie) February 7, 2017

She then reiterated her willingness to play Bannon.

available - if called i will serve !!! https://t.co/LT84EJjfsw — ROSIE (@Rosie) February 7, 2017

There has been no announcement that O'Donnell will appear on this week's "Saturday Night Live."

The show will be hosted for a record 17th time by Alec Baldwin, who has regularly lampooned Trump with his impersonation of the president.

