Rory Feek remembers late wife Joey on the 1-year anniversary of her death

It’s been one year since Joey Feek’s death, but she remains ever-present on the mind of her husband, Rory.

The 51-year-old singer, who together with Joey made up the country duo Joey + Rory before Joey’s death on March 4, 2016, paid homage to his late wife in a series of Instagram posts on Saturday.

“... remembering you,” Rory captioned a throwback photo showing the couple’s 3-year-old daughter, Indiana, playing with Joey and other family members.

He then posted a photo of Joey’s gravesite on the family’s Tennessee farm, along with the caption, “...missing you.”

Rory’s final post was a sweet photo of him with Joey, which he captioned, “...loving you.”

Joey’s fight with stage 4 cervical cancer was documented on Rory’s blog, This Life I Live. After her death, he used the space to write about his life as a widower and single father to Indiana. His most recent post discussed how he dealt with celebrating his daughter’s third birthday without Joey by his side.

“What do you get a child for their birthday who has everything?” Rory blogged on March 2. “Everything that is... except a mama. I got her a piano.”

Rory explained that he purchased the piano in hopes that his daughter would someday appreciate music as much as her late mother did.

“Joey and I want Indy to grow up loving music and learning to play an instrument,” Rory wrote. “Who knows, maybe someday [she will] write her own songs on this piano, or at least have fun trying to learn to play it. Another reason is because with all that's happened in our lives, there hasn't been any new music in the house for a long time, and having a piano sitting in the middle of the living room might encourage there to be some.”

Rory has not released any music since Joey’s death, although he did recently take home the Best Roots Gospel Album award at the 2017 Grammys for the Joey + Rory album “Hymns That Are Important to Us.” His book, This Life I Live, which tells the story of his relationship with Joey, was released last month.