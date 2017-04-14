share tweet pin email

Rob Lowe got roasted by his own sons!

Lowe, 53, visited "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" on Friday and brought out his sons, Matthew and John Owen, to talk about their upcoming A&E adventure series, "The Lowe Files," which follows the trio as they explore paranormal activity and urban legends.

But first, DeGeneres wanted to know what most embarrassed the Lowe boys about dear old dad — and they were all too happy to tell!

"He's a man-child," revealed Matthew, who said Lowe acts like a "teenager trapped in a 53-year-old's body."

"If I'm in a crowd and he's anywhere nearby, he will scream at the top of his lungs my least favorite nicknames, and they're really embarrassing," Matthew explained as Lowe eagerly demonstrated.

John Owen chimed in to rag on dad's perfectionism: "If we're out and anyone wants to take a picture or we're taking a family picture, he's like, 'No, no, no. This can't be done here. The light is not right.'"

The men — whose mom is Sheryl Berkoff, Lowe's wife of 25 years — agreed that Lowe's frequent social media posts are the worst.

"He continues to occasionally mortify us," Matthew said.

"He likes selfies, I think, a little too much,” John Owen explained.

But DeGeneres defended the legendarily good-looking actor on that front. “People like to look at your dad. Sorry to break it to you. He’s very handsome,” said the host.

Thank you!" Lowe cried.

Watch the entire hilarious exchange in the video above.