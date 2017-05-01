share tweet pin email

When one of Hollywood's most iconic couples shares their love for each other on social media, all we can do is fawn over how stinking adorable they are!

That's why we're swooning over Rita Wilson's anniversary tribute to her husband, Tom Hanks.

29 years of marriage! Thank you, God, for bringing me this man. A post shared by Rita Wilson (@ritawilson) on May 1, 2017 at 6:14am PDT

The actress and singer posted a casual photo to Instagram with the caption, "29 years of marriage! Thank you, God, for bringing me this man."

Can it get any sweeter than that?!

Jim Smeal / WireImage Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson celebrate their wedding in Los Angeles, California.

The couple, who celebrated 29 years of marriage on Sunday, met in the '80s. Hanks recently said on the "Sooo Many White Guys" podcast that Wilson "makes me laugh harder now than she did in 1986."

Getty Images Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson flash a smile at the premiere of "Inferno" in Florence, Italy.

The actor also admitted that he was immediately charmed by his future bride-to-be. "I will say that right from the get-go, I thought there was something crazy great about her," he said. "I met her and I thought 'Oh lord' ... there's something cookin' here."

The couple tied the knot in 1988 and Hanks recently revealed the key to their long-lasting union saying, ""We learned the secret of happiness with each other a long time ago and that's always telling the truth."

Well if their enduring love is any indication, it looks like their secret is working! Congratulations, you two!