share tweet pin email

Richard Simmons is back home after a brief hospital visit last week, and he’s sharing a message of gratefulness with fans.

“I wanted to take a moment to send a big thank you to the wonderful doctors, nurses and staff at Cedars Sinai Medical Center during my short stay there this week,” the fitness guru posted Sunday on Facebook. “They make you feel good even though you’re in the hospital for feeling bad.”

Last week, the 68-year-old Simmons broke his longtime silence by posting a message on social media to update fans after he was hospitalized for what his team said was “severe indigestion."

Until then, the “Sweating With the Oldies” star had been the subject of concern among fans who grew worried after he suddenly withdrew from the spotlight in early 2014.

RELATED: Richard Simmons breaks long silence after health scare: 'Hope to see you all soon'

Speculation over the reasons behind his reclusiveness inspired the popular podcast “Missing Richard Simmons” earlier this year.

In his Facebook message last week, Simmons said he was not "missing, just a little under the weather," and thanked fans for their good wishes.

“You will never know how much it means to me," he said. He also jokingly asked: “Aren’t you sick of hearing and reading about me?!”

RELATED: Richard Simmons ‘seems to be perfectly fine,’ says LAPD

On Sunday, Simmons returned to Facebook to thank his caretakers, as well as the Los Angeles police officers who helped him after he was discharged from the hospital.

“Let’s take a minute and all be thankful for medical professionals, police, firefighters and our brave military forces here and around the world," he said. "They risk so much every day to make us well and keep us protected. God Bless all of them.”