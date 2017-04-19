share tweet pin email

Richard Simmons is back!

The beloved health and fitness guru, 68, is speaking directly with fans for the very first time since mysteriously vanishing from the spotlight three years ago.

Simmons, who was hospitalized on Monday for "severe indigestion," took to his personal Facebook page on Wednesday to share a hopeful message with his fans.

"Hello to everyone who has shown concern for me and sent their good wishes. You will never know how much it means to me," the reclusive diet and exercise expert wrote next to a 2014 photo of himself.

"Aren’t you sick of hearing and reading about me?! LOL," Simmons joked. "Well by now you know that I’m not 'missing.' just a little under the weather."

Simmons, who has not been seen publicly since February 2014, said he was sure he would be "feeling good and back home in a couple of days."















Last month, Los Angeles police visited Simmons' home to investigate an allegation that he was being held there against his will. Authorities reported that they spoke with Simmons directly and that he was fine.

Simmons said his health scare this week "reminded me that when you need help you can’t be afraid to reach out and ask for it. We all think we should always be able to solve our problems all by ourselves and sometimes it’s just bigger than we are."

"I reached out and I hope you will too," he wrote. "I’m sure there are people in your life who love and care for you and would do anything to help you with the challenges you face. Just knowing you care has already made me feel better. Hope to see you again soon!"

Richard Shotwell / AP Diet and exercise guru Richard Simmons, seen here in 2013, has communicated directly with fans for the first time in three years after being hospitalized on Monday.

He signed the post, "Love, Richard."

Earlier this month, the fitness mogul, whose disappearance spawned the hit podcast "Missing Richard Simmons," signed a deal with a new management company, which, fans hope, may signal his return to the spotlight.