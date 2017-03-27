share tweet pin email

Reese Witherspoon marked her sixth wedding anniversary to husband Jim Toth on Sunday in a way that has us a little swoony.

It wasn't a romantic roses-and-candlelit dinner kind of gesture, just an Instagram of the pair standing on the beach, gazing out at a glorious sunset.

Six years ago I was lucky enough to marry this wonderful man. He makes me laugh everyday and supports me in everything I do. Happy anniversary, JT! Here's to many more! ❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on Mar 26, 2017 at 1:25pm PDT

And it's that kind of ordinary beauty that has us going, "Awwww!"

Toth is Witherspoon's second husband; she was married to actor Ryan Phillippe from 1998 to 2007 and they have two children: Ava, 17, and Deacon, 13. She wed Creative Artists Agency talent Toth, on her country estate in Ojai, California, in 2011 and they have one child together, Tennessee, 4.

Karwai Tang / Getty Images Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth at Vanity Fair's Oscar party in February.

Witherspoon also celebrated her 41st birthday last week, and shared an adorable photo of her older kids from the big day:

There’s nothing better than celebrating my birthday with my wonderful kids! 💖🎂💖 #ProudMom A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on Mar 23, 2017 at 3:39pm PDT

Plus, we can't resist throwing in this amazing throwback photo of her as a kid, with her brother John at Disneyworld, which she posted over the weekend:

#FBF to #Disneyworld with my bro 🤓❤️ (Gotta love those Jams!) #80sstyle A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on Mar 24, 2017 at 5:37pm PDT

You've come a long way, baby! Congratulations on all your celebrations!

