Reese Witherspoon returned to her old Stanford stomping grounds late last week to speak to the students of the university's Graduate School of Business, but the "Legally Blonde" actress couldn't resist making a stop at her old dorm room.

Witherspoon, who attended Stanford in the mid-1990s, surprised the dorm room's current resident, a student named Caitlyn, who was gracious enough to let the actress in.

Witherspoon, 41, shared a photo of her trip down memory lane on her Instagram account Saturday.

"While re-visiting @Stanford, I popped by my old dorm room...and met its newest tenant, Caitlyn!" Witherspoon captioned a photo of her and Caitlyn in the room. "She was so nice; she even welcomed me in! #LoveSurprises #Stanford #FearTheTree."

In the background of the photo, another student is hard at work on a computer — perhaps unaware that the Oscar-winning actress was hanging out in the dorm room across the hall?

Witherspoon studied English literature at Stanford before leaving to pursue her acting career. It's safe to say things worked out for her.

Back in June 2016, the actress shared a throwback photo of herself in college.

#TBT to the good 'ol days 🤓 (aka #CollegeYears) A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on Jun 9, 2016 at 2:43pm PDT

"TBT to the good ol' days (aka #CollegeYears)," Witherspoon captioned the cute pic.

The "Big Little Lies" star was back at Stanford last week to take part in the college's View From the Top speaker series, in which famous and well-respected members of the community share advice and lessons learned with the school's current students. Stanford Graduate School of Business shared a photo of Witherspoon during her session on its own Instagram on Friday, and stated that Witherspoon advised students to seek out new challenges.

During her View From The Top talk yesterday, @ReeseWitherspoon advised us to seek out new challenges — especially those that terrify us. “You’re the one responsible for your own path, so throw yourself at it.” #GSBvftt #StanfordGSBLife A post shared by Stanford Business (@stanfordbusiness) on May 19, 2017 at 9:29am PDT

"You're the one responsible for your own path, so throw yourself at it," Witherspoon said during her chat.

On Twitter, Witherspoon thanked the college for having her, and gave more advice to the students.

Thank you @stanfordbusiness for having me yesterday. All you bright minds, keep studying hard and dreaming big. ï¸ï¸ pic.twitter.com/AonUMYh2xw — Reese Witherspoon (@RWitherspoon) May 19, 2017

"Thank you @StanfordBusiness for having me yesterday," she tweeted on Friday. "All you bright minds, keep studying hard and dreaming big."

