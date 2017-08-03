'Real Housewives' star Luann de Lesseps announces divorce from Tom D'Agostino

share tweet pin email

LuAnn de Lesseps and Tom D'Agostino are going their separate ways.

The "Real Housewives of New York City" star announced on Twitter Thursday afternoon that the couple are divorcing after seven months of marriage.

It's with great sadness that Tom & I agreed to divorce. We care for each other very much, hope you respect our privacy during this sad time! — Luann D'Agostino (@CountessLuann) August 3, 2017

It was a tumultuous romance for the couple, who got engaged in February 2016 and tied the knot the following New Year's Eve, despite evidence of infidelity on D'Agostino's part — which was discussed on Season 9 of "Real Housewives."

News of the split comes just two weeks after the couple were embroiled in a public spat at a French restaurant in New York City — and allegations that de Lessep slapped her husband during the blow-up.

"I did not slap him. We have a very passionate love affair going," de Lessep told her fellow Bravo star Andy Cohen on his talk show, "Watch What Happens Live."

"We never go to bed angry but when we do, when we wake up, we make up," she added. "That's the best part," she added.

Support from de Lesseps' "RHONY" co-stars poured in Thursday afternoon.

"I told Luann I'm there for her whether this worked out or not and here I am. Men come and go, and at the end the day, we have our girlfriends, don't we?" Sonja Morgan told E! News. "I wanted it to work out, but I want her to know I'm here for her."

Castmate Ramona Singer said, "My heart breaks for her. Luann went into this wanting to make it work. I've never seen her happier."

The marriage was the first for D'Agostino, 50, and the second for de Lessep, who was married to French Count Alexandre de Lesseps for 16 years before divorcing in 2009. They have two adult children together.