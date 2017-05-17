Rascal Flatts TODAY concert: What you need to know

Rascal Flatts is coming to TODAY! The popular country group is gonna rock the Plaza with a feel good performance.
Details:
- Date: Monday, May 22
- Hashtag: #RascalFlattsTODAY
- Fan Passes: Click here for you and guest to get a chance at priority access to the show.
General Info:
Viewing is on a first-come, first-served basis on the TODAY plaza, located at 48th Street between Fifth and Sixth Avenues in New York City.
To get the best spot, fans should try to arrive by 5 a.m. Generally, concerts happen rain or shine.
Have more questions? Get all your Citi Concert Series questions answered with our TODAY FAQs.