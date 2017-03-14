share tweet pin email

It’s the O.C. in Nashville!

Rachel Bilson recently joined the cast of CMT’s country music drama, “Nashville,” and she’s already received a warm, and perhaps profane, welcome from an old friend.

" welcome to Nashville B****......this is how it's done in Tennessee" @realcarmack #propergreeting #nashvillecmt A post shared by @rachelbilson on Mar 13, 2017 at 6:47pm PDT

That’s her old “O.C.” co-star Chris Carmack, who plays singer Will Lexington on “Nashville.”

"Welcome to Nashville B----......this is how it's done in Tennessee," Bilson wrote.

This is how it was done in “The O.C.,” too. In the pilot episode of the 2003-2007 Fox show, Carmack’s character, Luke Ward, famously uttered the line, “Welcome to the O.C., b----.”

Warner Bros/Courtesy Everett Collection Flashback to the days when Bilson and Carmack (and Mischa Barton and Ben McKenzie, among other well-known castmates) starred on "The O.C."

The “O.C.” nostalgia brought a smile to Bilson and Carmack’s faces … and to our faces, too!

Not much is known about Bilson's “Nashville” role, though she did offer this small hint. (Try to read the caption in your head to the tune of Phantom Planet’s “O.C.” theme, “California.”)

Music city, here I come🎧#nashvillecmt A post shared by @rachelbilson on Mar 9, 2017 at 7:05pm PST

Unfortunately, we won't get to see Bilson and Carmack together on TV again until the summer, when “Nashville” returns from a midseason hiatus.