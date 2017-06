share tweet pin email

Strap on your proton pack!

Columbia Pictures

It's been 33 years since the original "Ghostbusters," which starred Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd and Harold Ramis as a team of paranormal exterminators, hit the big screen — and the anniversary got us reminiscing about the beloved movie.

Test your memory of the 1984 classic by taking this quiz. (If you don’t know the answers, who you gonna call?)