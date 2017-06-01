share tweet pin email

Drew and Jonathan Scott — aka the "Property Brothers," after their hit HGTV show — may have another series called "Brother Vs. Brother," but that doesn't mean they're looking to get into scraps with everybody.

Specifically, they are not on the outs with fellow HGTV stars Chip and Joanna Gaines, who host the equally-popular show "Fixer Upper," despite rumors to that effect.

According to Drew, the two pairs are actually quite friendly!

It's hard to tell here, but I'mReally starting to grow on these guys! Watch #BrothersAtHome tonight at 9p est. @hgtv pic.twitter.com/Ul9J4FlLs7 — Chip Gaines (@chippergaines) November 26, 2014

"We're one big family, which is why we love bringing [fellow HGTV stars] in to judge us," he told Fox News about "Brother Vs. Brother," which returned for a fifth season Wednesday. "We know a lot of the [HGTV] talent really well. Our show started airing in 2011 and over that time we've met [Chip and Joanna] once or twice. They were really nice."

The "feud" rumors sprouted after a New York Times profile in May on the 39-year-old twin brothers revealed that they invited the Gaineses to appear on "Brother," but were turned down.

"No, we're not jealous of them," said Drew in that article. "They are phenomenally successful, the audience loves them and our fans have been asking for us to do something together."

As Jonathan noted to Fox News, their schedules are hard to mesh. "Chip and Joanna keep it to where they live in Waco and do their own thing; where Drew and I, we travel around."

In any case, it appears there may be a job for Drew with the Gaineses in the near future, though not one fans may expect.

"They've got the cutest kids on the planet," he told People magazine in 2016. "So I'm good to do some baby-sitting."

Now, that's a show we'd like to see!

