Break out the bagpipes! The Property Brothers are on an epic vacation in Scotland

Great Scott!

"The Property Brothers" and much of their clan have invaded Scotland, and from what we can tell, things are just bonny.

Watch out Scotland, we're on our way! #ScottsAndScots

A post shared by JD Scott (@mrjdscott) on

The travelers include HGTV show stars Jonathan and Drew, plus their significant others (Drew's fiancée Linda Phan, Jonathan's longtime girlfriend Jacinta Kuznetsov), the twins' parents Joanne and Jim, and their older brother J.D.

And lucky us: they've been delighting their fans with some wee photos on Instagram!

Of course, you knew someone was going to have to wear a kilt:

Slàinte ("health"), guys!

Uh oh, when the Scott men get together, all hell breaks loose. #ShotsShotsShots

A post shared by JD Scott (@mrjdscott) on

Clearly, the green green grasses of Scotland are calling to them all. Dad Jim emigrated from the country to Canada when he was a teenager, Parade reported earlier this year.

So dare we hope one day for a "Property Brothers: Glasgow" edition?

Have you ever felt connected to a place in your bones? That's always how I feel in Scotland. ❤️

A post shared by JD Scott (@mrjdscott) on

We suspect a few castles could use their loving touch!

