Production on 'Bachelor in Paradise' suspended due to 'allegations of misconduct'

Less than a week after the cast for the new “Bachelor in Paradise” season was announced, production on the popular reality series has been shut down due to “allegations of misconduct.”

Warner Bros., the production company behind the show, announced the decision in a statement.

Mitch Haaseth / ABC The Season 4 cast of "Bachelor in Paradise" includes Corinne Olympios and Raven Gates from Nick Viall's season of "The Bachelor."

“We have become aware of allegations of misconduct on the set of ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ in Mexico,” the statement read. “We have suspended production and we are conducting a thorough investigation of these allegations. Once the investigation is complete, we will take appropriate responsive action.”

The studio did not elaborate further on the nature of the allegations.

On “Bachelor in Paradise,” former stars of “The Bachelor” and “The Bachelorette” are brought together in Mexico for a second chance at love.

ABC revealed the Season 4 cast last week. Sixteen participants in all were announced, including Raven Gates, Corinne Olympios, Amanda Stanton, Vinny Ventiera and recent “Bachelorette” contestant DeMario Jackson.

Other former “Bachelor” and “Bachelorette” cast members were expected to be added at a later date.

The new season of “Bachelor in Paradise” was scheduled to premiere on August 8.