When Prince William hosted a reception for England’s women’s soccer team at Kensington Palace on Thursday, he did more than flash his thousand-watt smile and shake hands — he put his skills to the test.
The royal goalie stepped in front of the net, too. Could the World Cup be in his future?
Ummm, maybe not.
Hey, it was all in good fun, and he was a good sport about it. (Pun intended.)
As the caption from the video above explains, the event not only celebrated the British women’s soccer team ahead of its upcoming appearance in the UEFA Women’s Euro 2017 tournament, but it also aimed to promote the sport for the next generation of women’s soccer players.
It looked like the Duke of Cambridge, who serves as the president of England’s Football Association, had a wonderful time. Now, when do we get our chance to score a goal against him?