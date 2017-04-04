share tweet pin email

Prince Harry is championing a cause near and dear to his late mother's heart.

Princess Diana made the world aware of the dangers of landmines in the 1990s, and now, 20 years after her death, her youngest son continues her work.

Harry honored Diana during a keynote speech at the Landmine Free 2025 reception at Kensington Palace on Tuesday. The prince spoke on behalf HALO Trust, the world’s oldest and largest landmine clearance organization.

"Twenty years ago, in the last months of her life, my mother campaigned to draw attention to the horrific and indiscriminate impact of landmines," Harry began, describing how Diana visited landmine-riddled countries and learned people there "lived in constant fear that each step may be their last."

Prince Harry is delivering a key note speech at #LandMineFree2025 to raise awareness of the campaign. pic.twitter.com/55ENYZzkej — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 4, 2017

"She met with those who had suffered life-changing injuries as a result of anti-personnel mines, she listened to their stories, and helped share them with the world," Harry said.

Prince Harry talked about his mother's work in raising awareness of the campaign to free the world of landmines. #LandMineFree2025 pic.twitter.com/nDOJkYNQOa — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 4, 2017

Diana was "shocked and appalled by the impact that landmines were having on incredibly vulnerable people and on children in particular," Harry continued. "She did not understand why more people were not willing to address the cause of so much suffering."

Diana, Princess of Wales was closely involved in the work that led to the signing of the Anti-Personnel Mine Ban Treaty. #LandMineFree2025 pic.twitter.com/yKwWIdcIEf — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 4, 2017

The prince quoted from a speech Diana gave two months before her shocking death to remind listeners that banning landmines today won't undo the "terrible legacy of mines already in the earth."

"The evil that men do, lives after them," said Harry quoting his mother.

His Royal Highness has also visited Mozambique to see the work being done by @TheHALOTrust #LandMineFree2025 pic.twitter.com/VFpSF2W87O — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 4, 2017

Harry concluded with a story about two Bosnian boys named Malic and Žarko, whom his mother met weeks before her death.

Both boys had lost their legs in land mine blasts, Harry explained before announcing the boys, now grown men, were in the audience.

20 years ago Diana, Princess of Wales met two boys, Malic and Å½arko, now grown men, and are attending the #LandMineFree2025 reception. pic.twitter.com/AsFldJY9iK — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 4, 2017

"When my mother said goodbye to Žarko that August, just weeks before her untimely death, she told him he would not be forgotten," Harry said. "Please help me keep her word to Žarko and Malic, and other people like them throughout the world, who still need us to finish the job and rid the planet of landmines."