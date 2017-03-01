The first season of Ryan Murphy's rivalry series "Feud" hasn't even kicked off yet, but FX has already renewed it for a sophomore run — and revealed the next subjects in the anthology.
Once the Season 1 drama between Hollywood heavyweights Bette Davis and Joan Crawford wraps up, it'll be a royal showdown focused on Prince Charles and Princess Diana.
Their 1981 storybook wedding, contentious marriage and eventual divorce in 1996 (just a year before her death) — and all of the headline-grabbing events in between — will take the spotlight in the Season 2 plot.
It's not yet known who'll play the leads in "Feud: Charles and Diana."
The 10-episode season will air in 2018, and as Entertainment Weekly reports, "Feud" won't be the only series covering the subject at that time.
Netflix's "The Crown" will also usher in the era of Diana in Season 3 of its own royal tale.
As for "Feud: Bette and Joan," starring Susan Sarandon as Davis and Jessica Lange as Crawford, it premieres March 5.