Pregnant Beyonce looked amazing at Easter celebration with family

Of all the celebrity Easter photos we’ve seen, this may be the coolest one of them all: Beyoncé, stylish as always, hanging out with one of her old Destiny’s Child bandmates.
Her mom, Tina Knowles, shared this photo of herself posing for the camera with her pregnant daughter and Kelly Rowland. This was one Easter celebration that was jumpin', jumpin'!
“3/4th of my girls. Missing 1/4 at [Coachella],” Knowles wrote.
Beyoncé’s sister, Solange Knowles, spent time over the weekend at the California music festival — which Queen Bey was scheduled to headline until she canceled because of her pregnancy. (The above snapshot is also missing a very special girl: Beyoncé’s 5-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy.)
Tina Knowles also shared a video that gives us a brief glimpse of Beyoncé and her husband, Jay Z. The back of their heads, anyway. But they look like they had a great time.
Of course, the world has been on Beyoncé baby bump watch ever since she announced in February that she and Jay Z are expecting twins.
Seriously, how amazing does she look? She’s stunning in every photo.
How will she wow us next? Stay tuned.
