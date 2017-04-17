Pregnant Beyonce looked amazing at Easter celebration with family

share tweet pin email

Of all the celebrity Easter photos we’ve seen, this may be the coolest one of them all: Beyoncé, stylish as always, hanging out with one of her old Destiny’s Child bandmates.

Her mom, Tina Knowles, shared this photo of herself posing for the camera with her pregnant daughter and Kelly Rowland. This was one Easter celebration that was jumpin', jumpin'!

3/4th of my girls❤️ Missing 1/4 at Cochella😌 My Solo❤️❤️Bianca A post shared by Tina Knowles (@mstinalawson) on Apr 16, 2017 at 3:43pm PDT

“3/4th of my girls. Missing 1/4 at [Coachella],” Knowles wrote.

Beyoncé’s sister, Solange Knowles, spent time over the weekend at the California music festival — which Queen Bey was scheduled to headline until she canceled because of her pregnancy. (The above snapshot is also missing a very special girl: Beyoncé’s 5-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy.)

RELATED: Beyonce and Jay Z celebrate 9th wedding anniversary with moving video montage

Tina Knowles also shared a video that gives us a brief glimpse of Beyoncé and her husband, Jay Z. The back of their heads, anyway. But they look like they had a great time.

Easter memories❤️ A post shared by Tina Knowles (@mstinalawson) on Apr 16, 2017 at 2:57pm PDT

Of course, the world has been on Beyoncé baby bump watch ever since she announced in February that she and Jay Z are expecting twins.

We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. - The Carters A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Feb 1, 2017 at 10:39am PST

Seriously, how amazing does she look? She’s stunning in every photo.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Mar 14, 2017 at 4:05pm PDT

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Mar 18, 2017 at 5:14pm PDT

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Apr 1, 2017 at 7:48pm PDT

How will she wow us next? Stay tuned.

Follow Shane Lou on Twitter.