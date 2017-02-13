Pregnant Beyonce delivers visually stunning performance at the Grammy Awards

The Grammys had awards. It had performances. It had A-list stars. But most of all, it had the most famous baby bump in the world.
You thought Beyoncé’s pregnancy announcement was visually stunning? Feast your eyes on the queen of pop music as she took the Grammy stage and did what she does best: put the internet under her hypnotic spell.
Again ...
and again ...
and again ....
It was, quite simply, a psychedelic treat.
I mean, seriously, how did she pull this off?
Oh, she sang a couple of songs, too: “Love Drought” and “Sandcastles,” both from her popular visual album “Lemonade," which won best urban contemporary album a little later in the night.
Think her husband, Jay Z, and her daughter, Blue Ivy, liked the performance?
The Grammys ceremony really was a family affair for Beyoncé. She was introduced by her mom, Tina Knowles.