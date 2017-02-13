Pregnant Beyonce delivers visually stunning performance at the Grammy Awards

share tweet pin email

The Grammys had awards. It had performances. It had A-list stars. But most of all, it had the most famous baby bump in the world.

You thought Beyoncé’s pregnancy announcement was visually stunning? Feast your eyes on the queen of pop music as she took the Grammy stage and did what she does best: put the internet under her hypnotic spell.

Again ...

Matt Sayles / AP

and again ...

and again ....

It was, quite simply, a psychedelic treat.

I mean, seriously, how did she pull this off?

Lucy Nicholson / Reuters Be careful, Bey.

Oh, she sang a couple of songs, too: “Love Drought” and “Sandcastles,” both from her popular visual album “Lemonade," which won best urban contemporary album a little later in the night.

RELATED: Beyoncé is pregnant with twins! We can't stop looking at her announcement

Think her husband, Jay Z, and her daughter, Blue Ivy, liked the performance?

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images Beyonce's two biggest fans were in the audience for her performance.

The Grammys ceremony really was a family affair for Beyoncé. She was introduced by her mom, Tina Knowles.