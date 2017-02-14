Pink shares sweet throwback photo with hubby Carey Hart for Valentine's Day

share tweet pin email

Awww! They look like babies!

Pink celebrated Valentine's Day on Tuesday by taking to Instagram to share the sweetest throwback photo with hubby Carey Hart.

My sweet sweet valentine. I've been loving you for so long I don't remember what it's like not to. A post shared by P!NK (@pink) on Feb 14, 2017 at 8:38am PST

"My sweet sweet valentine. I've been loving you for so long I don't remember what it's like not to," the pop superstar, 37, wrote in the caption of an adorable pic taken in the early days of the couple's romance.

Pink and Hart, who tied the knot in 2006, welcomed their first child, daughter Willow Sage, in June 2011, and their second, son Jameson, on Dec. 26, just a week before they rang in their 11th wedding anniversary in early January.

But the blissful couple are hardly the only celebs to ring in Valentine's Day with sweet social media posts. Love was in the air all around Hollywood.

Happy V day !!! 🌹🍫🍷@joemanganiello Te Amo❤❤❤❤❤❤ A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on Feb 14, 2017 at 9:48am PST

"Modern Family" star Sofia Vergara, 44, let her husband, "Magic Mike" star Joe Manganiello, 40, know he was on her mind by sharing an Instagram pic of the pair in a steamy lip-lock.

Happy Valentine's Day pic.twitter.com/p4VIPntyHx — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 14, 2017

Kim Kardashian, 36, tweeted a pic that found her smooching her husband, Kanye West, 39.

#❤ A post shared by Olivia Wilde (@oliviawilde) on Feb 14, 2017 at 7:38am PST

Actress Olivia Wilde, 32, shared a sweet pic with her funny-man husband, Jason Sudeikis, 41.

Wilde's hashtag? One perfectly sweet heart.

Happy Valentine's Day, everyone!