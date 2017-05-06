share tweet pin email

You can't look at the picture without involuntary saying, "Awwwww!"

Pop singer Pink, who gave birth to her 4-month-old son Jameson Moon in December, shared a photo of her two precious children in a loving embrace on Friday afternoon.

In the photo, Willow Sage, who will be six in June, presses her cheek against her baby brother's soft bald head. Jameson, meanwhile, has a sweet if mischievously Pink-esque grin on his face, looking right at his mom behind the camera.

Thats Amore 💕 A post shared by P!NK (@pink) on May 5, 2017 at 1:14pm PDT

"Thats Amore," Pink captioned the photo.

Willow, who was born in 2011, has long blown up Pink's Instagram feed, but Jameson's recent arrival in December of last year makes him more of a newcomer. And it was certainly the most adorable close-up he has had so far.

The last photo of the two siblings came just days after Jameson's birth with a New Year's message from the singer. "Happy New Year," she wrote. "The harts thank you for your love ❤️ and we send it back to you in spades."

Happy New Year 🎆 #newlove #newlife #newenergy #newhope #newday the harts thank you for your love ❤️ and we send it back to you in spades. A post shared by P!NK (@pink) on Dec 31, 2016 at 2:56pm PST

The last adorably candid snuggle fest Pink shared was a group selfie in February. Willow was curled up on her lap, while she nursed Jameson on a couch.

In her most recent photo with the little man prior to Friday's posting, she shared a black-and-white pic of herself playing with Jameson in her lap.

"I'm doing something crazy!" she posted, accompanied by the adorable newborn playing with a little blanket. "I'm jumping on a bike and riding 100 miles to support @NoKidHungry," she wrote.

Her fans congratulated her for stepping up to the challenge and nobody seemed to mind what the post was about ... as long as they get more photos of her precious little bundle of joy.

RELATED: Pink and family on their adorable WY 'date night'

RELATED: 'Hiking makes us thirsty!': Pink shares pic breastfeeding baby Jameson