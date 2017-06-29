Pink revealed she had a huge childhood crush on this famous rocker

Looks like time did indeed heal Pink’s broken heart. In a sweet throwback post on Instagram, the spunky singer revealed that as a young girl, she had the biggest crush on none other than Jon Bon Jovi.
“When he got married I didn't come out of my room for a week,” Pink, 37, captioned the image, which shows the two musicians mugging for the camera side by side. "I still remember coming home from gymnastics, I was in the car with my mom when they announced on the radio that Jon married his high school sweetheart Dorothea. I was 8 or something. It was the first time I had my heart broken. I yelled at my poster on the wall and then removed it and put Sebastian Bach up in its place."
"I told him all of this when I met him," she continued. "I think he said ‘you're as crazy as they say.’ You have no idea, Jon.”
He's not the only one to capture a piece of Pink's heart, though. The singer has also admitted to crushing on actor Johnny Depp.
Pink gives birth to baby boy: See the sweet photo of Jameson Moon HartPlay Video - 0:35
Pink gives birth to baby boy: See the sweet photo of Jameson Moon HartPlay Video - 0:35
More video
These ‘Moxi’ girls are lacing up to revive the pastime of roller skating
Maren Morris: Writing ‘My Church’ was a ‘defining factor in my life’
Highs and Lows: Man helps buy stranger a car, toddler’s reaction to ostriches
Singer Maren Morris on how to make it big in Nashville: ‘Get in line’
Pink married her longtime love, motocross pro Carey Hart, in 2006, and the couple share two kids together — daughter Willow Sage Hart, 6, and Jameson Moon Hart, 6 months.
The “Just Give Me a Reason” singer has been candid about the couple’s on-again, off-again relationship in the past. But today the pair are a solid team, taking part in charity bike rides and co-parenting their two little ones.