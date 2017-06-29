Pink revealed she had a huge childhood crush on this famous rocker

share tweet pin email

Looks like time did indeed heal Pink’s broken heart. In a sweet throwback post on Instagram, the spunky singer revealed that as a young girl, she had the biggest crush on none other than Jon Bon Jovi.

“When he got married I didn't come out of my room for a week,” Pink, 37, captioned the image, which shows the two musicians mugging for the camera side by side. "I still remember coming home from gymnastics, I was in the car with my mom when they announced on the radio that Jon married his high school sweetheart Dorothea. I was 8 or something. It was the first time I had my heart broken. I yelled at my poster on the wall and then removed it and put Sebastian Bach up in its place."

"I told him all of this when I met him," she continued. "I think he said ‘you're as crazy as they say.’ You have no idea, Jon.”

He's not the only one to capture a piece of Pink's heart, though. The singer has also admitted to crushing on actor Johnny Depp.

Pink married her longtime love, motocross pro Carey Hart, in 2006, and the couple share two kids together — daughter Willow Sage Hart, 6, and Jameson Moon Hart, 6 months.

The “Just Give Me a Reason” singer has been candid about the couple’s on-again, off-again relationship in the past. But today the pair are a solid team, taking part in charity bike rides and co-parenting their two little ones.